$1.85 million settlement over Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch finally approved by judge

A California judge has approved a $1.85 million settlement between CD Projekt and its investors over Cyberpunk 2077's controversial launch.

If that sounds familiar, well, yes - way back in December 2021, this very $1.85 million settlement was made public (opens in new tab). The issue, as Law360 (opens in new tab) reports (via PCGamesN (opens in new tab)) is that US District Judge Fernando M. Olguin denied approval of the settlement in April, saying that the draft "includes a lot of information that is not in your motion and is not supported by a declaration or other documents." A revised settlement was provided within weeks.

CD Projekt and Rosen Law Firm, the group representing the investors, will have to request approval again by April 28, ahead of a fairness hearing on June 1.

This lawsuit dates all the way back to December 2020, shortly after the game's launch. Investors filed suit against CD Projekt over Cyberpunk 2077's state at launch, describing the game as "virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs," and alleging that CD Projekt's statements about the game were misleading about its final quality.

All this is to say that the gears of legal administration turn very, very slowly, a fact we're definitely going to continue being reminded of amid the continued investigations into Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This settlement could, of course, get derailed again pending its final approval, but for now its resolution seems to be coming alongside a broader turnaround in public sentiment regarding Cyberpunk 2077. It's gotten a pile of meaningful updates in the past two years, and a surge of new interest thanks to the excellent Edgerunners anime in 2022. With Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, maybe the inevitable GOTY Edition won't feel so forced in the end.

