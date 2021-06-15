$1300 off this 8K Samsung TV is tempting us to upgrade to the futuristic resolution

The once eyewatering $4,000 MSRP of the Samsung Q900TS has been cut down to $2,699 at Best Buy - saving $1,300. We don't see next week's Prime Day TV deals beating this in all honesty. What's more; there's a digital $500 gift card to spend online too.

It should not be understated, this is still a monstrous amount of money for a TV, but it's a far cry from the astronomical sums that some retailers were charging for 8K only a year or two ago - with even other Samsung 8K models, like the QE65Q900R, costing $5,000 upon release.

All those pretty pixels would mean nothing if the TV itself didn't have anything to substantiate it; this is one instance where the price is justified by - expectedly - including all the features you would demand out of a TV in this price range.

The Q900TS's gaming capabilities are likely to be what tips the scale in its favor. With HDMI 2.1 support - up to 10K at 120FPS - Nvidia Adaptive G-Sync and 120Hz refresh rate, the Xbox Series X and PS5 are going to look the best that they can at this point in time.

Keep in mind that native 8K content is very limited at the moment, but that upscaling from 4K media can still look extraordinary. Any way you slice it, it's an investment first and foremost, but also a way to future-proof your home entertainment system for many years to come.

Keep in mind, the free $500 gift card offer could expire at practically any moment, and it's subject to terms and conditions set by Best Buy itself. Look out for it underneath the price listing, as you'll see it below:

