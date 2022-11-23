Doctor Strange fights Nazis in new Multiverse of Madness concept art

By Emily Garbutt
The battle didn't make into the final cut of the movie

Newly released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness concept art shows a warp in reality with armies from several periods in history battling it out. The art, posted by Weta Digital Artist Aaron Black (opens in new tab), depicts a chaotic battle scene featuring soldiers on horseback, tanks, and World War 2 era fighter planes, emblazoned with the Nazi swastika. 

Doctor Strange 2 saw Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) jump through several timelines in the multiverse with the help of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teenager with the ability to travel between dimensions who struggles to control her powers. However, none of these was the warzone depicted in the concept art.

The sequel was hugely successful, making over $900 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing Marvel movie of the year and the third highest-grossing movie of 2022 overall, beaten only by Top: Gun Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion

The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, who wants to get hold of America Chavez in order to harness her powers to reunite with her children, Billy and Tommy, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo and Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong and a cameo from Charlize Theron in the post-credits scene as the mysterious Clea

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream now on Disney Plus. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 5 before the studio's next big-screen outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023. 

