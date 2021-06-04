Doctor Strange 2 writer teases the Marvel sequel will look "unlike anything" seen before in the MCU

Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron has talked more about the upcoming Marvel sequel, which is directed by Sam Raimi.

"I can tell you that it's a ride… very Sam Raimi," he told Vanity Fair. "The film is incredibly visually thrilling. John Mathieson, our D.P., who shot Gladiator and Logan ­– I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you've seen in the MCU before."

Waldron also revealed that, after original director Scott Derrickson departed the project due to creative differences, he and Raimi began again "from scratch."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also feature Wanda Maximoff, reappearing for the first time since the WandaVision finale saw her become the Scarlet Witch – and obtain ancient spellbook the Darkhold. Waldron said that the scrapped idea to include Doctor Strange in the series didn't hugely affect his plans for the sequel, and also talked about how his friendship with WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer affected his approach to the movie: "When I got brought on to Doctor Strange – especially because Wanda is part of that – I just wanted to make sure I wasn't gonna let my friend down," he said. "I can't shit the bed because she did such a great job. So we had a lot of conversations. Getting to continue Wanda's story was amazing."

Elizabeth Olsen has also recently spoken about Doctor Strange 2: "It's a bonkers movie, they're definitely going for that horror show vibe." This probably doesn't come as a huge surprise, considering Raimi's previous work in the horror genre.

It's not just the sequel movie that Waldron is working on at Marvel, either. He also penned upcoming Disney Plus miniseries Loki. "I came up with the emotional engine of the whole thing," Waldron commented. "The fans of Loki watched him experience a character arc through Infinity War, and in a lot of ways, maybe even arc out. How do we break new ground with this character?"

Waldron also recently talked to our sister publication Total Film, and revealed that Loki is set to make a splash in the MCU. "I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward," he said. Expect big things from Loki when it arrives this June 9 on Disney Plus, then.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on March 25, 2022. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.