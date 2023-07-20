Disney's take on Animal Crossing glitches out after adding character known for glitching games

Magical Animal Crossing-like Disney Dreamlight Valley adds Wreck it Ralph's Vanellope von Schweetz, who does what she's known for and glitches the game.

We're surprised Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft didn't see this one coming. Earlier this week, we got a brand-new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley called 'DreamSnaps'. This update brings new challenges to the life sim, but more importantly, it adds Wreck it Ralph character Vanellope von Schweetz. If you're not familiar, in the movie, Vanellope comes from an arcade game called Sugar Rush where she's excluded by the other characters for being a 'glitch' and disrupting the game for players.

So it's pretty ironic - as pointed out by @GennaBain on Twitter - that shortly after the DreamSnaps update was rolled out, Disney Dreamlight Valley hit a snag and glitched, preventing players from logging into the game. We're not saying that Vanellope caused it, but we also can't blame the girl for simply doing what she knows. Thankfully, it didn't take long for Gameloft to roll out a fix that should have players able to log in fine now.

DLV was updated yesterday, adding Vanellope von Schweetz and there’s a glitch preventing many users from logging into the game. I blame the marketing department for not owning this error. She is legit known in Wreck it Ralph for being “the glitch”. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/qukiMcXjIlJuly 20, 2023 See more

This is just one of the funny things to come out of Disney Dreamlight Valley since its launch last year. Prior to Vanellope's glitching, we also had a very chaotic Donald Duck , which lead players to ask the developers to make him seek anger management, as well as a creepy Mickey Mouse that followed players around in an unexpectedly menacing way.