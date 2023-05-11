Disney Plus and Hulu will be one app by the end of the year

Disney Plus and Hulu content will soon live on the same app under new plans from CEO Bob Iger.

In the 2023 Q2 earnings call (H/T Collider (opens in new tab)), he explained the two streaming platforms will join forces by the end of the year. This means that Disney Plus users will finally be able to access all of Hulu’s movies and shows as well on one app.

"While we will continue to offer Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus as standalone options," Iger explained to investors, "this is a logical progression of our [direct-to-consumer] offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience."

While it’s not a merger, this does signal that Disney is planning to integrate Hulu more. As well as this, it will make it much easier for subscribers to access a lot of their favorite content in a world where streaming platforms seem infinite. Iger did also reiterate that people will still be able to subscribe to each of the streaming platforms individually as well, should they so choose.

Currently, it seems this change is only coming to the US. In the UK and Australia, a lot of Hulu’s content is already available on Disney Plus under its Star banner.

