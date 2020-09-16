Disney Plus schedule confirms WandaVision for 2020, no Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Disney Plus has released its fall schedule outlining debuts from now until late-November, and confirmed WandaVision will debut sometime in 2020. Falcon and The Winter Soldier was not mentioned.

Fans eagerly awaiting confirmation that Marvel's WandaVision would come before the end of the year will be happy to know that Disney has confirmed it for "late 2020." The series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who describes WandaVision as "f***ing bonkers ." As we previously reported , the lead theory as to the show's plot suggests Scarlet Witch will use her psychic powers to invent an alternate world where Vision is still alive and living with her. This would fit in well with the decades of sitcoms that have been portrayed in teaser trailers (from the '60s up through the '90s). Interesting, but so very depressing.

The official announcement from Disney Plus does not include any mention of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which we reported was officially delayed in July. No word yet on when the series will debut, but stay tuned.

The rest of the Disney Plus fall schedule details upcoming releases in September, which include original series Becoming (from LeBron James) and Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom, original film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, and the addition of movies like Bend it Like Beckham and Ever After.

October will bring with it the much-anticipated The Mandalorian season 2 , a host of Disney Plus original series including Meet the Chimps, The Right Stuff, The Big Fib, and more. A LEGO Star Wars Holiday special will debut on November 17, the first holiday special since 1978, and new series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse will air shortly after. Check out the Coming Soon 2020 trailer here for more of what to expect this year on Disney Plus.