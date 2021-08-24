Disney Plus announces 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea prequel series

Disney Plus has announced a live-action 200,000 Leagues Under the Sea prequel series, titled Nautilus. The news broke at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter ).

The original 19th Century novel by Jules Verne follows Captain Nemo and his submarine, Nautilus. The 10-episode series will deal with Nemo's origin story. An Indian prince robbed of his birthright and a prisoner of the East India Company, he's determined to right the wrongs in his life. The prequel will follow his rise to power and how he came to own his legendary submarine.

"Jules Verne’s story is a beloved classic all around the world," said Johanna Devereaux, director of scripted original content at Disney Plus. "It’s a huge privilege to bring the Nautilus and her crew to life again in such a bold, exciting way, with a diverse team of creative talent and on-screen characters. The series will be breathtaking, action-packed and a huge amount of fun."

Disney last brought the character to the screen in 1954, when James Mason played him in a big-screen adaptation of the novel. Nemo has also been portrayed by actors like Patrick Stewart and Michael Caine – all, notably, white actors, despite the character's heritage.

French novelist Verne also wrote Around the World in Eighty Days and Journey to the Center of the Earth, both of which have also been made into movies.