Disney Lorcana gives a first look at its cards for D23

We now have our first look at the cards of Disney Lorcana, the House of Mouse's new trading card game.

Following a Disney Lorcana reveal at the end of August, artwork for Stitch, Elsa, Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Robin Hood as they appear in the game have been revealed. Publisher Ravensburger has also announced that the TCG's initial set will be called 'Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter' when it eventually joins the best card games on shelves.

The cards listed above are available at the Disney D23 event running September 9 - 11, and they're credited as the first ones ever created for Disney Lorcana. While the characters and abilities will appear in Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter as well, these specific Expo versions are exclusive to D23 and will feature a "unique foil treatment" along with symbols for D23 Expo and '1st Edition'.

If you want to get your hands on them, this D23 Disney Lorcana pack (labeled as the D23 Expo Collectors Set) will cost $49.99. Attendees who purchase the set at D23 will then receive a free 'Mickey Mouse - Brave Little Tailor' promo card and pin.

You can see these new cards below.

Image 1 of 7 Stitch - Rock Star, illustrated by Simangaliso Sibaya (Image credit: Ravensburger ) Image 1 of 7 Maleficent - Monstrous Dragon illustrated by Luis Huerta (Image credit: Ravensburger ) Image 1 of 7 Elsa - Snow Queen, illustrated by Nicholas Kole (Image credit: Ravensburger ) Image 1 of 7 Cruella de Vil - Miserable as Usual, illustrated by Nicholas Kole (Image credit: Ravensburger ) Image 1 of 7 Robin Hood - Unrivaled Archer, illustrated by John Loren (Image credit: Ravensburger ) Image 1 of 7 Captain Hook - Forceful Duelist, illustrated by Marcel Berg (Image credit: Ravensburger ) Image 1 of 7 Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor, illustrated Nicholas Kole. Note that this card is not included within the Disney Lorcana D23 Expo Collectors Set (Image credit: Ravensburger ) Image 1 of 7

Along with our first look at Disney Lorcana's cards, we also got some tidbits about the game's lore. More specifically, "the Disney characters that you band together as an illumineer will be called 'Glimmers'".

However, we don't have any idea when Lorcana will be coming out just yet. It's possible that a release date will be announced during D23 itself, so keep an eye on the Expo for more.

Today's top Disney deals at a glance (opens in new tab) Disney+ Monthly (opens in new tab) $7.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

For more tabletop recommendations, be sure to check out the best board games, these essential board games for families, and the top board games for kids.