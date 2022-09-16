Disney Dreamlight Valley has over one million players, 10 days after release

Disney Dreamlight Valley has already achieved one million players, despite only releasing 10 days ago.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account (opens in new tab) has revealed that the magical life sim has now welcomed over one million players to the valley. The tweet reads: "Today we are proud to share that we've welcomed over 1 million villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley!" It continues, "Thank you for your excitement, feedback, and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!"

It's no surprise that the game is doing so well, it combines everything we love about all our favorite life sims with the magic of Disney - what more could you want? As mentioned in the tweet above, this is just the start of Disney Dreamlight Valley . Earlier this week, the game's developer Gameloft revealed a roadmap that includes a The Lion King and Toy Story-themed updates, both due before the end of the year.

In other Disney Dreamlight Valley news, Gameloft also rolled out the game's first official patch (opens in new tab) this week, which has made minor changes to the game, including balance adjustments, bug fixes, stability fixes, altered customization options, and more. You can see a full breakdown of the changes on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website (opens in new tab).

With more and more players heading to the valley, we're seeing a lot of community reactions to each of the Disney characters featured in the game. Some of our favorites include the players who are asking Gameloft to enrol Donald Duck into some anger management classes due to his outrageous temper. Others ask for Goofy to understand personal space , and some players even describe Disney Dreamlight Valley as a horror game when Mickey Mouse is around.