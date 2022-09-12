Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap reveals Scar, Woody, and Buzz are coming soon

Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft has revealed the game's roadmap for the rest of 2022, including some new fan-favorite characters.

Announced via the game's official Twitter account (opens in new tab), Disney Dreamlight Valley has already been confirmed to be getting two content updates before the end of the year. According to the tweet, the updates are just the start of many to come and will introduce some "truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters."

Going from the infographic attached to the tweet, we can see that following the game's early access launch - which was released just under a week ago - players will soon be getting a The Lion King update in Fall 2022, which will include new character Scar, main story continuation, and "more surprises." As the tweet says, more info about these upcoming updates will be shared soon.

Following The Lion King update, players can then look forward to the Toy Story update which is due in "late Fall 2022." This will also introduce more new characters such as Woody and Buzz, a new realm, and once again, some more surprises. Beyond this, players can also expect "more free updates to come in 2023" as the image reveals.

How's your Valley coming along? Already daydreaming about what's next? 💭Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories - and that's just the start!We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned ✨ pic.twitter.com/CLltZXL9jXSeptember 10, 2022 See more

We actually got a glimpse of the upcoming Toy Story update during the Disney Marvel games showcase at D23 2022 over the weekend. In the footage, we saw players walking around a room similar to Bonnie's bedroom from Toy Story 3 and 4 interacting with the likes of Buzz Lightyear and Woody, and trying on some fitting outfits. Scar also made a brief appearance too.