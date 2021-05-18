Disenchanted: Disney confirms full Enchanted 2 cast and reveals new plot details

Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney's Enchanted, has a confirmed cast and some new plot details.

Amy Adams will return as Giselle, a fairytale character who crossed over into the real world in the first movie. Also returning from Enchanted is Patrick Dempsey as Giselle's husband Robert, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Frozen's Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, who is married to Prince Edward.

New cast members include Maya Rudolph, set to play Malvina the villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown will play Rosalyn, and Jayma Mays also join the line-up as Ruby. The three actors were previously reported to be appearing in the sequel, rumored to be villains – though there's no confirmation yet on Brown and Mays' roles beyond their names. Oscar Nunez and Kolton Stewart have also been added to the cast, with Stewart playing Malvina's son. Gabriella Baldacchino is making her feature film debut as Morgan, Robert's daughter. In the first movie, a younger Morgan was played by Rachel Covey.

Good morning! Amy Adams and @adammshankman here taking over @DisneyStudios for a bit. Wanted to get a few friends together to tell the story of what ‘ever after’ looks like… pic.twitter.com/IE4vuV4HkvMay 17, 2021 See more

Disenchanted will take place 15 years after the first movie, with Giselle living in the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and Morgan. The plot synopsis teases she "must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

The sequel has started production and is currently filming in Ireland, and is directed by Adam Shankman. The movie will also be a musical, with Disney legends Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz returning with new songs for the sequel. Enchanted scored three Oscar nominations for Best Original Song upon its release.

"Working again with Disney has been like coming home," Shankman said. "With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen's mind-blowing new score, and Barry and Disney's support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."

Producer Barry Josephson added: "I guess dreams do come true…producing Enchanted was the most rewarding film experience I've ever had. I'm so excited for Adam Shankman to begin filming Disenchanted. I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way. Very special thanks to Amy Adams for deciding to play Giselle, the character she created again! And we are so fortunate to have this incredible cast!"

Disenchanted is set for an exclusive Disney Plus release in 2022 – Enchanted was released in December 2007. The sequel is also one of many new Disney movies headed our way, including the likes of Jungle Cruise, Pixar animated movie Luca, and live-action prequel film Cruella. While you wait, check out our guide to 2021's upcoming movie release dates, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals here.