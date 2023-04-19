We've been getting Din Djarin's name wrong in The Mandalorian this whole time

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is a man of mystery: We rarely see his face and, even then, he prefers to let his blasters do the talking. It turns out the Beskar-plated enigma is hiding even more secrets we didn’t know about – until a name reveal in The Mandalorian season 3 finale.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 8 follow.

After their victory over Moff Gideon and his Imperial forces, Din Djarin decides to adopt Grogu as his own son so he can follow the Mandalorian Creed. The Child is given the name ‘Din Grogu’. That sound you hear is everyone coming to the sudden realization that Din isn’t Din Djarin’s first name.

"Does that mean Djarin is his first name?" one viewer asked (opens in new tab). "I literally cannot live like this," another joked (opens in new tab) upon finding out the bombshell.

"I’m in disbelief that his name might be Djarin," wrote one Mandalorian fan. (opens in new tab)

One got to the crux of the matter, suggesting that Din Djarin’s naming convention comes from a non-Western viewpoint.

"It seems that the naming took its cue from the Korean or Japanese way of stating names," they explained (opens in new tab). "Your family (name) comes first. So is Din Djarin’s actual first name Djarin?"

For now, we’ll keep calling him Din Djarin – we don’t think he’ll take kindly to ‘DJ’, somehow.

‘The Return’ has got fans talking elsewhere, including melting everyone’s hearts at Grogu’s next steps. There’s also an incredible Moff Gideon fan theory that will change how you watch Chapter 24.

