Diablo Immortal pre-load and release times explained

Looking to plunge down to the pits of hell as soon as possible? Diablo Immortal is launching next week, and Blizzard has revealed exactly when it'll be available to download in each region and when you can pre-load the game to get started with as little delay as possible.

Diablo Immortal is available to pre-load on PC right this very moment, but you won't be able to pre-load it on Android or iOS mobile platforms. Instead, you'll want to have a nice healthy charge on your phone and have the app store opened when the game launches on PC and mobile on Thursday, June 2 at 10am PDT - that's 1pm EDT, 6pm BST, and 3am the next day AEST. That said, Blizzard says "some players" will see the app become available during the early morning hours on the US West Coast, so definitely keep an eye out if you're eager to jump in.

Diablo Immortal is a "mobile first" MMO that's free to download and play with full crossplay and cross-save supported between PC and mobile platforms. And while yes, there are microtransactions, Blizzard recently assured that Diablo Immortal microtransactions "never circumvent core gameplay," meaning they're completely optional and shouldn't give competitive players an edge over non-paying players. Blizzard is also calling it the biggest Diablo game to date (opens in new tab), although we'd be surprised if it holds that title after Diablo 4 eventually launches.

