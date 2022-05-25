Blizzard says Diablo Immortal's microtransactions "never circumvent core gameplay"

Diablo Immortal's microtransactions, which have been one of fans' main sticking points with the upcoming mobile hack-and-slasher, "never circumvent core gameplay," Blizzard says.

In an interview with PCGN (opens in new tab), principal designer Joe Grubb explained in vague terms the way microtransactions are implemented in Diablo Immortal. Apparently, the microtransactions are all completely optional and aren't required to access any parts of the game. We know there will be purchases that speed up battle pass progression, but you won't be able to buy gear or experience points.

"A lot of conversation went into our philosophy around it, like the optional purchases are always a bonus, they never circumvent core gameplay," Grubb said. "You still need skill to play your class, you still need to know how to play a barbarian in order to be successful as a barbarian."

In the same interview, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson expressed hope that free-to-play multiplatform games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact will have helped players warm up to the idea of a Diablo game, which notably is now releasing on PC, having microtransactions.

"What's amazing to me is that when you have a game like this you can play every aspect of this game for free," Fergusson tells us. "You can play the entire campaign for free, you can play raids and the Cycle of Strife and everything, for free. And we’re going to support it with new zones and dungeons and new character classes post-launch for free."

