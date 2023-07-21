Diablo 4 Sorcerers dealt another blow by bugged Uniques with zero stats, all because Blizzard forgot to remove a placeholder item

Those opting to stick with Diablo 4's Sorcerer class have been dealt another blow as bugged Uniques with zero stats have been popping up.

Over on the Blizzard forums, one player explained that while playing as a level 48 Sorcerer the previous night, they had a rather peculiar Unique Sacred Staff drop. "It has damage stats but nothing else," they said. "No intellect, no 'reduced damage from ranged' no aspect, nothing!"

Another player had the same experience and posted a picture of the underwhelming weapon on the Diablo 4 subreddit. As you can see from the image below, its item power is 658, it does 1,316 damage per second, and it has two sockets but lacks any other stats.

Needless to say, some Diablo 4 players weren't pleased with the loot. One wrote: "Blizzard patch notes: fixed an issue where sorcerers had functioning uniques."

Others, though, saw the funny side. "I mean, this item really is unique since I have literally never seen a unique without any affixes," said one fan. "This is just hilarious."

Another commented: "That shit is epic. You found the first one that legends have spoken of. The Unique Staff of No Power is not to be taken lightly. Hidden within is the ability to only do damage to yourself."

Puzzled by the weapon, some players speculated that it was a bugged version of Season 1's Uber Unique, the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander. But according to Diablo 4's global community development director Adam Fletcher, this isn't the case, and the curious weapon is actually a placeholder item that got overlooked.

It isn’t. Uber Uniques have 820 item power and drop in WT4 from 85+ monster levels. This was a placeholder item to test the art that got left in.July 21, 2023 See more

"Uber Uniques have 820 item power and drop in WT4 from 85+ monster levels," Fletcher says. "This was a placeholder item to test the art that got left in." In a post on the Blizzard forums, he also confirmed that the item was indeed a bug and said that the developer has "disabled this from dropping to avoid confusion".

After starting out as the most popular class in Diablo 4, the Sorcerer's popularity gradually waned until it became known as the worst class in the entire game. And that was before the Season 1 patch, which saw the already underpowered magic wielder hit with a wave of nerfs. We'll have to wait and see whether future updates turn the tide in their favour once more.

