Diablo 4 players are already working out the best Season 1 grind routes

Diablo 4 players are already optimizing their XP grind through Season 1 ahead of its launch next week.

Progress in every Diablo 4 Battle Pass dictates that you'll have to create a new character with which to level up the pass. This means you're going to need to grind through Blizzard's game all over again if you want new skins and other cosmetics, and Diablo 4 veterans are already gearing up for said grind.

That's why one dedicated Diablo 4 player has put together the map below. It allows players to identify which side quests unlock Dungeons, so that they can grind them out in one go for optimal Renown points, and level up as quickly as possible to progress that Battle Pass.

It's worth noting that the little arrows on the map denote part of a quest chain, meaning it might take more than one quest to unlock the specific Dungeon. This is some serious dedication, but when you consider Diablo 4 players are wild enough to replay the entire game just to level up a Battle Pass, it all starts to make a lot more sense.

It's all fun and games though, and players know how ridiculous they're being. "Yup! Gotta make sure we complete the entire season journey on day 1 of a 100 day season! So that we can run right back to reddit and bitch about how there is nothing to do!" reads the top comment under the Reddit post, cheekily poking fun at the whole thing.

Diablo 4 Season 1 begins next week on July 20, so there's considerably little time to get your grinding routes in for optimal Renown gain.

