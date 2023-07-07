Diablo 4 nerfs a Necromancer ability that's "so good it has been crashing the game"

Diablo 4 has nerfed the Necromancer Blood Lance ability temporarily because it was breaking the game.

In the patch notes for the July 7 hotfix 1.0.4, Diablo 4 community manager Adam Fletcher revealed class changes for Necromancers. Specifically, "Enhanced Blood Lance now pierces up to a maximum of 10 enemies," and the "Aspect of Hungry Blood now fires up to a maximum of 3 Blood Lances per cast."

It seems the patch notes are referring to reports from players that Blood Lance used in conjunction with the above named aspect could cause games to freeze for not just the player using the skill but also anyone else in their session.

"This is indeed a nerf to Blood Lance, but Blood Lance has been so good for Necromancers that it has been crashing the game!" added Fletcher. "This is a temporary solve while the team reworks the way the Legendary Aspect will function, and we expect this change sometime in Season 1 or shortly after."

Diablo 4 season 1, titled Season of the Malignant, soft launches on July 18 with a small pre-season update, and then the full season and battle pass arrives on July 20. The first season is themed around a "festering curse" that's making baddies even more powerful, but the good news for us players is that killing these Malignant enemies gets you extremely powerful items called Caged Hearts, which Blizzard says can be used for "stupid, broken new builds."

