Diablo 4 makes Uber Uniques easier to get with over 2 weeks of double drop rates at Duriel

By Hirun Cryer
published

Blizzard's getting in the Christmas spirit

Artwork of Diablo 4's Uber Boss Duriel
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 4 is celebrating the Christmas festivities early by bestowing double Uber Unique drop rates on one particular boss.

That boss would be Duriel, the charming Season 2 Uber boss who you can see just below. "We’re boosting Duriel Uber Unique drop rates until January 8th to help all those looking for that special piece of gear. Happy Holidays!" Blizzard writes on the Blizzard forums.

The boosted Uber Unique drop rates from Duriel went into effect yesterday, December 20, and will be hanging around until next month on January 8. That's just under three weeks in total where Duriel stands double the chance of dropping an Uber Unique item upon defeat.

If you're thinking this might make a drastic difference, hold your horses. One extremely dedicated Diablo 4 player downed Duriel 540 times earlier this year just to calculate the Uber boss's Unique drop rate. It turns out that, on your average day, Duriel has around a 2% chance of dropping a coveted Uber Unique item.

I probably don't need to tell you how doubling that figure changes Duriel's drop chances. Until January 8, you've got approximately a 4% chance of having Duriel drop an Uber Unique item, so you should be getting an Uber Unique roughly every 25 kills on average. It's still quite the grind, and there's still plenty of room for dry streaks, but double rates are double rates, and Ubers are Ubers. 

