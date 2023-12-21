Diablo 4 makes Uber Uniques easier to get with over 2 weeks of double drop rates at Duriel

Diablo 4 is celebrating the Christmas festivities early by bestowing double Uber Unique drop rates on one particular boss.

That boss would be Duriel, the charming Season 2 Uber boss who you can see just below. "We’re boosting Duriel Uber Unique drop rates until January 8th to help all those looking for that special piece of gear. Happy Holidays!" Blizzard writes on the Blizzard forums.

Duriel is feeling the holiday spirit 🎁To help all those looking for that special piece of gear, Duriel Uber Unique drop rates are being doubled through January 8th.More on this and other updates in today's hotfix: https://t.co/bOUkGgdMdK pic.twitter.com/73wuF0oAJsDecember 20, 2023 See more

The boosted Uber Unique drop rates from Duriel went into effect yesterday, December 20, and will be hanging around until next month on January 8. That's just under three weeks in total where Duriel stands double the chance of dropping an Uber Unique item upon defeat.

If you're thinking this might make a drastic difference, hold your horses. One extremely dedicated Diablo 4 player downed Duriel 540 times earlier this year just to calculate the Uber boss's Unique drop rate. It turns out that, on your average day, Duriel has around a 2% chance of dropping a coveted Uber Unique item.

I probably don't need to tell you how doubling that figure changes Duriel's drop chances. Until January 8, you've got approximately a 4% chance of having Duriel drop an Uber Unique item, so you should be getting an Uber Unique roughly every 25 kills on average. It's still quite the grind, and there's still plenty of room for dry streaks, but double rates are double rates, and Ubers are Ubers.

You can head over to our Diablo 4 Prime Gaming Rewards guide for a look at how to obtain all the current items in the rotation.