Diablo 4 Hardcore players think they've been overlooked for the community challenge

Some Diablo 4 players are convinced Blizzard has overlooked their efforts in the race to reach level 100 on Hardcore difficulty.

Before Diablo 4 even launched, Blizzard announced it would immortalize the first 1,000 players to level 100 on Hardcore difficulty. This is a seriously tough feat, since if you die even once on Hardcore, your entire character is wiped forever from Diablo 4.

Now, some Diablo 4 players that submitted their characters to achieve the feat are convinced Blizzard has skipped over them. The developer revealed the full list of the 1,000 players who were the first to complete the achievement and plenty of players are perplexed at not seeing their names among the ones mentioned.

Take the player below, for example. They claim to have been among the first 100 players to hit level 1,000 on Diablo 4's Hardcore difficulty last month, but they can't see their Battle.net Battletag included in Blizzard's list. They've included evidence of nine other players, all claiming to have also been skipped over in Blizzard's celebratory list.

Just below, there's another example of a player getting passed over for the commendation. There are two other players in the comments section, also showing off their characters that were skipped over by Blizzard, which they claim were justifiably within the first 1,000 players to hit the level cap on Hardcore difficulty.

Blizzard requested owners submit their characters for inclusion via a tweet, which is why you're seeing a screenshot of a tweet from the player above. This is how Blizzard was planning on vetting the players who claimed to have achieved the feat, and it's perhaps this system that's let some players down and accidentally excluded them.

Oh, and if you were wondering how players were enshrined for the feat, it's on a gigantic Lilith statue at Blizzard HQ in California. 1,000 player names will be engraved into the statue for the history books, which is why some players aren't too pleased about seemingly being looked over for the reward.

