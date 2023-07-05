Diablo 4 fan proves the 'best' Necromancer build is barely a top three with 2,400 wall of text and math

One Diablo 4 player has done a mind-melting number of sums and equations to prove that Necromancer players have been wrong about their offensive Aspects at along.

The Reddit post was published yesterday on July 4, and has since shot to the top of the Diablo 4-dedicated subreddit with over 2,000 Upvotes. The post is a self-ascribed "WALL OF TEXT AND MATH," and if you're wondering if there's a concise summary, "there isn’t one, it’s too information dense and scenario specific."

It's a lot, ok? Just take our word for it, or try and decipher the "wall of text and math" for yourself, which has got even some hardcore Diablo 4 players on the subreddit scratching their heads in confusion. If they can't work it out, how the hell do we stand a chance?

However, there's hope for us less gifted in the brain department. The post's original author has attempted to break down the entire thing into a digestible format via the comment just below, trying to summarize which six combination and which nine combinations are the best for damage in certain scenarios.

The point is Diablo 4's Necromancers have long been content with their Bone Spear builds and other creations, and perhaps they shouldn't rest on their laurels. At least not according to this mathematician, who should probably just be hired by Blizzard or another developer at some point in the near future.

Oh, and speaking of player-driven discoveries, one Diablo 4 player deduced Cellars are "useless" after grinding out a staggering 1,270 of them in just three days. It turns out the Butcher basically never appears, and you're more likely to stumble into Legendary weapons than you might first think.

Don't forget, Diablo 4's Season 1 start date is meant to be unveiled later this week, according to Blizzard.