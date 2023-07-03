Diablo 4 player deems Cellars useless after grinding 1,270 of them

A Diablo 4 player has deciphered the odds of Butchers, Treasure Goblins, and Legendary items appearing in Cellars using some mind-blowing dedication.

As first reported by Icy-Veins, a single Diablo 4 player has run Cellars a combined 1,270 in the span of three days. The "experiment" was meant to determine the odds of seeing rare encounters like the Butcher, Treasure Goblins, Obols, Unique items, Legendary items, and other rarities.

MrFrodoBeggins saw just three Butchers in their 1,270 Cellars in three days. We'd say this is a poor turnout for the intimidating boss, but it's probably to the great relief of many players out there that they don't stand a great chance of running into a Butcher in a Cellar.

There were, curiously, just seven Treasure Goblins across the unreasonable amount of Cellars. We would've hazarded a guess at MrFrodoBeggins seeing more than just seven Treasure Goblins - that's not to say they're common by any means, but you'd think the sheer amount of Cellars would churn out more of the tricky buggers.

Finally, there were 13 Unique items and 200 Legendary items thrown out over the course of the experiment. All this has led MrFrodoBeggins to decree that Cellars are a bit of a waste of time, not just because of the lack of distinctive loading screens, but because there just isn't enough rare encounters to justify them as a time sink for your character.

The most "profitable" takeaway from the 1,270 Cellars? Ore and Grass, according to MrFrodoBeggins. Yeah, that's not really going to justify three whole days spent grinding out one activity.

Don't forget, Diablo 4's Season 1 start date is meant to be unveiled later this week, according to Blizzard.