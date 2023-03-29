Diablo 4 director says we haven't even seen half of the game's Legendaries

Less than half of Diablo 4's supreme Legendary Powers were unveiled in the recent open beta.

Yesterday on March 28, Diablo 4 associate game director Joseph Piepiora took to Twitter to hype up the undiscovered Legendary Powers in the new game. "I don’t think folks realize how many more legendary powers exist beyond what was on display during the Diablo 4 beta," Piepiora teased on Twitter.

Then, the associate game director responded to a query from a follower, revealing that the Codex of Power in Diablo 4's beta contains "less than half" of all the Legendary Powers throughout the game. In other words, Blizzard is keeping plenty of its cards close to its chest with Legendary Powers in the new action-RPG.

The Codex of Power contains less than half of all the possible legendary powers that can be found in Diablo IV. Plenty more legendary powers can be found later in the game experience.March 28, 2023 See more

Additionally, Piepiora added that there's "a lot of bizarre, exciting and totally balanced legendaries to discover when the game goes live in June!" If you were a bit worried you'd seen it all with the new tantalizing Legendary Powers in Diablo 4, definitely think again.

This new story follows a bit of a trend with the Diablo 4 beta. Earlier this week, it was reported that the full Diablo 4 map dwarfs the playable beta area, meaning we've basically barely seen any of Sanctuary, and there's still vast areas and wastelands left to explore once the final game drops.

Honestly, seeing relatively little of Diablo 4 from the recent beta just sets us up for more excitement and discovery come the final launch. It's great news if you were already wowed by the playtest, and similarly promising news if you weren't quite sold on Diablo 4 just yet.

Diablo 4 launches later this year on June 2 across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look over all the games set to release alongside Diablo 4 later this year.