Diablo 4 collector's box pre-orders are live and Blizzard warns "it will sell out"

Diablo 4's fancy collector's box is officially available for pre-order, and even though it's a little pricy at $96.66 (get it?), Blizzard is still confident it'll sell out fast.

You can check out the collector's box yourself over on Blizzard's website (opens in new tab), and you can also see game director Joe Shely and associate game director Joseph Piepiora take it apart and show off its contents in a recent stream (opens in new tab) (timestamped for your convenience). It's huge, fittingly dark in color, and has a bunch of goodies including a candle, mousepad, Sanctuary map, pin, art book, and matted 18x10" art print. But as I mentioned earlier, it doesn't actually include the game - not a disc or digital code - so you'll have to buy that separately.

More and more publishers are releasing extravagant merch bundles to accompany big releases and omitting the game itself, and Piepiora sells it as a way to give you more "flexibility" in how you buy Diablo 4.

"You can actually end up getting a standard version of the game and the collector's box, if you prefer, or you can get the Ultimate version of the game and the collector's box," Piepiora said. "So you can kind of mix and match depending on exactly what you specifically want for your own needs, because you might be wanting all the collectible items as opposed to all the digital items."

Personally, nearly $100 for a kit that doesn't include the game feels a little steep, but I might just be salty because I know I'll inevitably buy it anyway just for that sweet gothic-looking candle. If you are interested, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra warned (opens in new tab) that it "will sell out," so do with that what you will.

Diablo 4 is also up for pre-order (opens in new tab) digitally and physically, and it launches on June 30, 2023. Pre-orders will get you access to the Diablo 4 open beta, which has yet to get a release date.

In the meantime, here are some games like Diablo you can play.