Diablo 4 beta appears on Battle.net launcher, exciting fans

Fans are getting excited at the prospect of finally playing Diablo 4 now that the beta has appeared on the Battle.net launcher.

Last month's Xbox and Bethesda showcase revealed Diablo 4 is set to arrive on PC and consoles sometime in 2023. While there's still no word on exactly when the beta will be happening, a new addition to Blizzard's server system Battle.net suggests we might not have long to wait.

As posted by Reddit user enelby on the Diablo subreddit (opens in new tab) (via Wowhead.com (opens in new tab)), the Diablo 4 beta has now been added to the Battle.net launcher. The site shows an image of the beta's installation window and a bunch of Battle.net catalogue config data. The codename Fenris is mentioned numerous times in the config files, which is the name Blizzard used when referring to Diablo 4 during the game's early development.

Although there's nothing to download right now, the fact the launcher is being prepared suggests the Diablo 4 beta could be with us sooner than expected. The news has fans excited and cautiously optimistic. "I am trying to temper my expectations, but also getting excited," commented one user, while another wrote, "If I had to guess, I would say early to mid-September. But August would obviously be nice."

It's worth noting that Blizzard recently announced the Diablo Hell's Ink tour, which grants fans entry into the beta in exchange for getting a Diablo-themed tattoo. The tour is happening right now and doesn't end until September 10, so it's unlikely that the beta will happen before then, but Blizzard could be planning to get it underway shortly after. For now, we'll have to wait for official word from the developer to know when we'll be able to go hands-on with the long-awaited action RPG.

Take a look at our Diablo 4 guide for all the details on Blizzard's upcoming sequel.