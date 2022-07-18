You can get Diablo 4 beta access - if you get a permanent tattoo

You can get Diablo 4 beta access in exchange for getting inked.

During last month's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Blizzard confirmed that Diablo 4 will be coming to PC and consoles in 2023. But if that's too long to wait, the developer is offering die-hard Diablo fans early beta access to the series' fourth installment if they get a tattoo. Yes, a permanent one.

The Diablo Hell's Ink tattoo shop takeover kicked off in Los Angeles on July 16 and will travel across the US to Chicago, New York, and Miami over the next three weeks. It'll then make its way to the UK, followed by Germany and Australia, where it will wrap up in Sydney on September 10.

"Each Diablo Hell's Ink takeover event will feature some of the world's greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world's biggest Diablo fans," says Blizzard.

To be in with a chance of having custom Diablo-themed imagery on your skin for all eternity, Blizzard is asking you to share your connection to the franchise on its social media pages. Even if you're not selected, you can make your way to the studio on the day for the chance to get a unique Diablo tattoo from one of the shop's other artists. You'll have to be early, though, as this will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A post on the official Diablo Twitter page shows that those who offered their "flesh as tribute" in LA were given a nifty-looking card which grants early beta access for Diablo 4 as well as a digital copy of the game when it launches next year. The terms and conditions, as well as the locations the Diablo Hell's Ink tour is visiting, can be found on Blizzard's website (opens in new tab).

The City of Angels turned out for Hell.We're heading to Chicago next. Check out @MaydayTattooCo on 7/23 to get a free Diablo flash tattoo. #DiabloHellsInk pic.twitter.com/A9sRfMkyK6July 16, 2022 See more

Diablo 4's games director, Joe Shely recently revealed that the campaign will last around 35 hours. A robust endgame is seemingly also on the cards with Blizzard promising Diablo 4 "will be something we will be supporting for years to come." Meanwhile, Diablo Immortal has weathered a storm of negative press regarding its microtransactions to become the series' biggest launch.

