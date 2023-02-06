Dexter and Billions to get spinoffs as part of Showtime rebranding

Dexter and Billions will live on at Showtime, albeit in other forms.

According to The Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), Showtime has given a straight-to-series order for a Dexter prequel and has four spin-offs of hit drama Billions in the works.

Per WSJ, Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien are developing a spinoff set in Miami, will oversee the development of a potential London spinoff, and are working on two planned additional spin-offs titled Millions, about young characters on the come-up in finance; and Trillions, a "soapier foray into the ultrarich set."

Though Showtime is reportedly exploring other prequel ideas for various Dexter killers, the network has given a series order to a prequel that follows Michael C. Hall's vigilante cop as a young boy in Miami. It's also likely that Dexter: New Blood, the sequel series, will be back for a second season.

The news comes just after Paramount Plus announced its merger with Showtime and several Showtime originals were given the boot. Three Women, which was set to star Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, and DeWanda Wise, was axed despite having already been filmed. Let the Right One In, based on the 2008 Swedish vampire movie and book of the same name, has been cancelled, as well as the Jon Bernthal-led reboot series American Gigolo. Both shows ran for one season.

"Of course we’re going to do new shows," said newly appointed Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy said. "But we’re going to do [originals] in a way that has a much more stable base because we’ll have these big tentpoles that bring and hold the audience."

