Even more TV show cancelations announced at Showtime, Hulu, and FX

Even more TV shows have joined the droves of recently canceled series. Three Women, Let the Right One In, and American Gigolo have all been canceled at Showtime after it was announced that the platform would merge with Paramount Plus, while Hulu and FX have also canceled recently-premiered series.

Three Women, which was set to star Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, and DeWanda Wise had yet to be released, but work on the adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's book of the same name is already complete. The show is expected to find another home, as its source material is hugely popular.

Showtime has also axed Let the Right One In, the vampire drama based on the same source material as the 2008 Swedish movie and its 2010 American reimagining, and American Gigolo, a remake of the 1980 movie of the same name starring Jon Bernthal. Both shows only ran for one season.

Over at Hulu, the streamer is not moving forward with workplace sitcom Reboot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan, which follows the chaotic attempt to reboot a successful 00s sitcom. The show's first season premiered in September 2022 and its cast included Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Rachel Bloom. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, and Levitan had a multi-season plan for the series.

Meanwhile, sci-fi drama Kindred, based on the novel of the same name by Octavia Butler, has been axed at FX after one season (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). The show debuted in December 2022 and starred Mallori Johnson as a writer who uncovers hidden secrets about her family's past when she finds herself being flung backward and forwards in time between present-day Los Angeles and a 19th Century plantation. Like Levitan, showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins also had a plan for multiple seasons, so he's looking to shop the series around.

While we wait to see if these series find homes elsewhere, fill out your watch list with our picks of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.