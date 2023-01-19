How to visit the Destiny 2 weapons expert

By Will Sawyer
published

Get the Revision Zero catalysts analyzed by the Destiny 2 Gunsmith for this quest step

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Should You Choose To Accept It part 4 quest dialogue from Banshee-44
(Image credit: Bungie)

You need to visit a Destiny 2 weapons expert for the final stage of the “Should You Choose To Accept It, Part IV” quest, which means you’ll need to speak to the Tower Gunsmith. Banshee-44 is arguably the weapons expert in Destiny 2, given his extensive knowledge on all forms of weaponry, so who better to speak to once you’ve collected all four Exotic Catalysts for the mysterious Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. Here’s where you need to go to visit the Destiny 2 weapon expert and complete the Revision Zero Exotic Catalyst quest.

Where to find the Destiny 2 weapon expert, Banshee-44

The weapons expert that you need to find for the final step of Should You Choose To Accept It, Part IV is Banshee-44, the Tower’s Gunsmith

Destiny 2 Banshee-44 gunsmith shop weapon expert in the tower courtyarduest

(Image credit: Bungie)
Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph heist battlegrounds hive boss

(Image credit: Bungie)

There's lots more to do in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph once you've got Revision Zero 

If you’ve got this far, you’ll almost certainly know where to find him, but in case you don’t, start by heading to the Tower via the main Courtyard landing zone. When you load in, start running forward and to the right, heading towards the tunnel and catwalk that leads down to the Tower Bazaar. Along the way, you’ll spot the blue Exo robot in his gunsmithing shop embedded in the wall of the tunnel.

Once you’ve reached Banshee-44, approach him to get one final dialogue box that wraps up the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic Catalyst quest. With that done, you’ve reached the end of Should You Choose To Accept It and have all four catalysts for Revision Zero. Be sure to visit the Mars Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World to reshape Revision Zero at the weapon crafting Relic. You can upgrade the Hunter’s Trace perk, apply any one of the four Exotic Catalysts you’ve unlocked, and switch around it’s other perks to create an Exotic weapon tailored for you.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

See comments