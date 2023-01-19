How to visit the Destiny 2 weapons expert

You need to visit a Destiny 2 weapons expert for the final stage of the “Should You Choose To Accept It, Part IV” quest, which means you’ll need to speak to the Tower Gunsmith. Banshee-44 is arguably the weapons expert in Destiny 2, given his extensive knowledge on all forms of weaponry, so who better to speak to once you’ve collected all four Exotic Catalysts for the mysterious Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle. Here’s where you need to go to visit the Destiny 2 weapon expert and complete the Revision Zero Exotic Catalyst quest.

Where to find the Destiny 2 weapon expert, Banshee-44

The weapons expert that you need to find for the final step of Should You Choose To Accept It, Part IV is Banshee-44, the Tower’s Gunsmith.

If you’ve got this far, you’ll almost certainly know where to find him, but in case you don’t, start by heading to the Tower via the main Courtyard landing zone. When you load in, start running forward and to the right, heading towards the tunnel and catwalk that leads down to the Tower Bazaar. Along the way, you’ll spot the blue Exo robot in his gunsmithing shop embedded in the wall of the tunnel.



Once you’ve reached Banshee-44, approach him to get one final dialogue box that wraps up the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic Catalyst quest. With that done, you’ve reached the end of Should You Choose To Accept It and have all four catalysts for Revision Zero. Be sure to visit the Mars Enclave in Savathun’s Throne World to reshape Revision Zero at the weapon crafting Relic. You can upgrade the Hunter’s Trace perk, apply any one of the four Exotic Catalysts you’ve unlocked, and switch around it’s other perks to create an Exotic weapon tailored for you.