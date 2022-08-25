How to get the Thunderlord Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Thunderlord catalyst is available to collect now in Season of Plunder as a random drop by completing playlist activities. With a bit of luck, you should get the Exotic Catalyst for Thunderlord reasonably quickly, then you’ll just need to get the requisite kills to fully upgrade it and unlock the bonus perk. The catalyst grants Thunderlord the Return Stroke perk, allowing it to partially reload itself from reserves whenever it causes a lightning strike. This is obviously a useful improvement, so we’ve detailed how you can unlock and upgrade the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst quickly in Destiny 2 below.

How to get the Destiny 2 Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst

The Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst can only be obtained as a random drop from a Crucible match, Gambit match, and Strike completions. Since it’s random, there’s no special trick to guaranteeing that you’ll get the catalyst, so you’ll just have to keep playing any of those activities until you get it. While PvP isn’t everyone’s favourite, Rumble matches are generally quite short, so we recommend playing as many of them as you can stomach and hopefully the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst will drop as an end-of-match reward. Generally, the drop rates for new catalysts are quite generous, so it shouldn’t take you more than a couple of hours to unlock.

Once you do have it, you can start progressing the upgrade objective that unlocks Return Stroke. You need to get 500 kills with Thunderlord to fully upgrade the catalyst, which will take a while in regular PvE play, so here are a couple of places to farm kills and quickly upgrade the Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst:

This public event features lots of enemies and is free to all players. Grasp of Avarice loot cave: At the start of the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon, enemies will infinitely spawn from the loot cave. Make sure you avoid collecting the fake Exotic Engrams they drop and don’t deposit any at the crystal in the loot cave as this will progress the Dungeon and the enemies will stop spawning. To play Grasp of Avarice, you must own the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.

What does the Destiny 2 Thunderlord Exotic Catalyst do?

Once you’ve got all the kills, make sure you apply the upgraded Exotic Catalyst onto Thunderlord and Return Stroke will be activated. This extra perk causes Thunderlord to partially reload itself from reserves whenever it causes a lightning strike, which happens to be quite often! Kills or even just continuous damage with Thunderlord will cause lightning to strike the ground, so the weapon should be steadily reloading itself, provided you’re dealing damage. This’ll make Thunderlord a top-tier choice for a lot of Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 builds too, so make sure you get this catalyst.