Dell's gaming monitor deals will save you 50% on this popular screen

The Dell 25 is currently $150 off thanks to today's gaming monitor deals. That means it costs just $149.99 (was $299.99) (opens in new tab), half the regular MSRP. Already fairly well priced for what it offers, the Dell 25 challenges even the best gaming monitors thanks to its G-Sync compatibility and 240Hz refresh rate. It might be relatively small but it makes up for it with good quality. As it's a Dell offer though, you'll need to be quick. As always, the claim bar is accumulating fast and once the stock allocation is gone, this gaming monitor deal is over.

Usually at this price, you'd see a much lower refresh rate on other monitors, and it's actually something that rivals some Alienware gaming monitors. Additionally, it has a response time of 1ms gray to gray in Extreme Mode. You won't have to worry about ghosting or blurriness while using this screen. A contrast ratio of 1000:1 further helps matters while a color gamut of 99% sRGB is exactly what you want to see, especially at this price range. It also has an USB 3.2 hub built-in and two HDMI 2.0 ports so you can easily swap it between your PC and console. This side of Black Friday gaming monitor deals, it's easily one of the best bargains around.

You'll find more information on this offer below, and plenty more cheap gaming monitor deals too.

(opens in new tab) Dell 25 Gaming Monitor | $299.99 $149.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - A fairly small screen by modern standards, the Dell 25 Gaming Monitor offers a fast refresh rate and response time so it's all about quality over size. You're getting 50% off here, and securing a 240Hz refresh rate for an excellent price all at the same time.



More of today's best gaming monitor deals

You'll find plenty more gaming monitor deals going on right now. We've rounded up all the best prices available today just below.

We've also looked at the best G-Sync monitors around which would be perfect to pair up with the best graphics cards. For something more immersive, the best curved gaming monitors could help you out too.