Dell gaming laptop deals start at just $599.99 this weekend

Dell has unleashed a wave of new gaming laptop deals this weekend, offering prices as low as $599.99. That's a particularly budget-friendly price point for anyone after an entry level rig that won't break the bank, but there are higher spec options up for grabs if you're looking to take advantage of some of the latest components.

The Dell G15 and Alienware M17 R4 are the stars of the show here, with over $1,000 in discounts on some of the best gaming laptops on the market. The former totes that impressive $599.99 sales price on a GTX 1650, i5-10500H machine - a compelling figure considering gaming laptop deals don't see sub-$600 price tags too often, and when they do stock moves fast. We'd recommend moving quickly here, then.

However, if you're looking for the best value we'd recommend shifting your budget slightly higher. There are a range of Dell G15 configurations on offer right now - and spending just $100 more can land you double the storage and an RTX 3050 Ti card with this $699.99 model (was $1,218). Add $50 and you can upgrade to an i5-11400H processor for $749.99 (was $1,218).

It's a similar story for the Alienware M17 R4. The cheapest offer on this device sits at $1,299, over the original $2,349.99 MSRP, scoring you an i7-10870H processor capable of running at 5.0 GHz, an RTX 3060 GPU, and 16GB RAM. Though, $200 more can up your graphics to an RTX 3070, and double your storage to 1TB for $1,499 (down by $1,200).

You'll find all these Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more cheap gaming laptops further down the page.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 15.6-inch GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $1,018.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $419 - We don't expect that this Dell G15 has seen that $1,018 MSRP for a while now, but you're still getting a great price at $599.99. This is an entry level buy, for sure, with an i5-10500H processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics card. However, if you're just looking to run lighter games, this is still a capable machine.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $1,218.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $519 - There's over $500 off this RTX 3050Ti rig right now, which means you can spend just $100 over the model above and secure double the storage at 512GB and upgrade to Nvidia's RTX 30-Series graphics cards. You're still getting an i5-10500H processor and 8GB RAM under the hood here.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,218.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $469 - If you're after an 11th generation Intel processor, this Dell G15 gaming laptop deal delivers an i5-11400H CPU with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU for just $749.99. That's a solid price considering the 512GB SSD on offer and the pedigree of this brand.



Alienware M17 R4 17.3-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $2,349.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $1,050 - You're saving over $1,000 on the original selling price on this Alienware M17 R4. That's excellent news if you're after an older, but still fully stacked gaming laptop. The i7-10870H processor is a previous generation model, but can still reach 5.0GHz at Max Turbo, plus you're getting 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 GPU under the hood.



Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,838.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save $439 - There's a massive 1TB SSD inside this Dell G15, perfect if you're looking for a cheaper machine that still packs a punch. Dell's gaming laptop deals can save you just over $400 on this RTX 3060 rig - an excellent saving considering there's also an i7-11800H processor and 16GB RAM.



Alienware M17 R4 17.3-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,699.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $1,200 - This Alienware M17 R4 configuration steps things up with a more premium RTX 3070 GPU humming away under the hood. This is an older rig, so you are still picking up that i7-10870H processor (but it still runs at up to 5.0GHz). 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD are also solid specs in a high-end machine at this price point.



More cheap gaming laptops

We're pulling together all the latest prices on some of the best models on the market. So, if the Alienware gaming laptops above don't quite fit the bill, you'll find plenty more offers in our roundup just below.

If you're going all out on your GPU, take a look at our weekly guides to the best RTX 3050 laptop deals, best RTX 3060 laptop deals, and best RTX 3070 laptop deals. We're also showing you how to save on a premium RTX 3080 laptop as well.