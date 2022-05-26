Delays hit the next D&D book, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel

The next Dungeons and Dragons adventure, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, has been delayed. The D&D book will now land a month later than initially planned.

While specifics weren't given for the hold-up, the official D&D Twitter account mentioned that 'production issues' have caused Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel to be pushed back. Consequently, the new setting has slipped from its original launch window of June 21 to July 19 instead (on the plus side, pre-orders are currently reduced by 10% at Amazon (opens in new tab)).

It isn't the only product to be hit with issues, either - the recently-announced Campaign Case: Terrain has also been pushed back to an August 16 release date. However, it's worth noting that the accompanying Campaign Case: Creatures remains on course for its original July 19 launch window. Similarly, the new D&D starter set is also aiming for its summer release window as originally advertised (if anything, its Target listing (opens in new tab) now says it's due July 31 instead of the August 1 date we've been given before).

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space hasn't been caught up in any delays either. This space-themed addition to Dungeons and Dragons books is still on track to launch this August 16. The return of Dragonlance will also arrive at the end of 2022 as planned. It may not stay that way, of course, but things are looking good for now.

What to expect from Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel

This adventure takes us to a completely new location drifting through D&D's Astral Plane (which is a bit like space, only with more monsters). Called the 'Radiant Citadel', this is a city/space station found and settled by many different cultures from across the multiverse. Because it offers a way to visit those civilization's homeworlds, most of the one-shot adventures in this book will see players using the Citadel as a base from which to explore these other realms. More importantly, it also gives the ability to incorporate your own setting from the best tabletop RPGs.

While no new races, classes, or subclasses are introduced, the book does offer 13 stories that are easy to slot into your current campaign or use as one-off quests.

