Everything we know about the Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel D&D book

The next D&D book is Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, and it's a first for publisher Wizards of the Coast; unlike other releases, the adventures within have been written entirely by POC creators. These stories explore worlds inspired by the experiences, folklore, and culture of its creative team, and there are 13 to play in total.

That alone sets Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel (which is available to pre-order now from Amazon ahead of launch) apart from other Dungeons and Dragons books. More specifically, it provides fresh jumping-off points for settings players have never seen before (while the production team said in a press conference that they're "recognisably D&D", these kingdoms are entirely original). That should make the anthology a fresh spin on one of the best tabletop RPGs.

But what does that look like in practice? Strap in - here's everything we know about Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel so far.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Evyn Fong)

What is Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel? Much like Candlekeep Mysteries before it, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is an anthology book with multiple one-shot adventures that you can incorporate into your own setting or campaign as you see fit. There are 13 stories in total, and all of them have been created by POC writers. Indeed, project co-lead Ajit George (who was a writer on Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft and serves as director of operations for the Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project) notes that its team comprises roughly 50 POC creators in various roles. That list includes Life is Strange: True Colors writer Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Critical Role product marketing manager Surena Marie, and senior D&D game designer Justice Ramin Arman. As for the Radiant Citadel itself, this is a floating city deep within the Ethereal Plane. It serves as a homebase for the characters and will allow them to visit numerous, previously unseen worlds out in the multiverse.

The Radiant Citadel (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) This 'City of Stories' is said to have been carved from the fossil of a colossal, unidentified creature that's entirely new to D&D. Although the settlement was originally abandoned, 14 civilizations recently came together to reclaim it.

During the book's press reveal, George also stated that the Radiant Citadel is an "ecological paradise" which serves as a reprieve from today's world. That means it shies away from the political backstabbing of other D&D locations.

However, that isn't to say there's no sense of intrigue beneath it all. Tensions flare between the city's inhabitants during the book's first adventure, and the locations you can travel to from the Citadel are far from peaceful.

In addition, 12 of the Citadel's founding societies have been forgotten and lost to time. That allows players to insert any existing setting or homebrew world they like into the narrative.

When is Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel coming out? This new D&D book isn't all that far away; it's due to hit shelves worldwide this June 21, 2022. That includes both a standard cover by Evyn Fong and an alternate cover by Sija Hong.

How much will Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel cost?

As with most D&D releases, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will cost $49.95 in the USA and roughly £38 in the UK. You can pre-order a copy of the standard edition at Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Barnes and Noble now. Alternatively, you can pick up a digital edition of the book for $29.99 from D&D Beyond.

An alternate cover will be available for the same price.

What are the adventures like in Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel?

Because this book is an anthology with multiple writers, there isn't one specific campaign connecting each storyline together; instead, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel is made up of 13 one-off adventures that won't tie players down to a years-long quest. We know bits and pieces about some of these one-shots, and you can find out more below.

Salted Legacy: A comedic first-level adventure by Surena Marie, this story is focused on the Radiant Citadel's vibrant night market as tensions rise between two rival families. Besides forcing you to tackle generational issues that are disrupting this part of the city, it's also something of an icebreaker - it includes light-hearted challenges such as a cooking task that force you to battle human-sized prawns who object to the thought of being eaten.

A comedic first-level adventure by Surena Marie, this story is focused on the Radiant Citadel's vibrant night market as tensions rise between two rival families. Besides forcing you to tackle generational issues that are disrupting this part of the city, it's also something of an icebreaker - it includes light-hearted challenges such as a cooking task that force you to battle human-sized prawns who object to the thought of being eaten. Written In Blood: This is a third-level folk horror by Erin Roberts that whisks us off to the new world of Godsbreath, and it's inspired by the Black experience in the American South. Much like Lovecraft Country, something is very wrong in this neck of the woods - but fortunately, the Proclaimers (a group described as a cross between Bards and Paladins that write down the peoples' story) are on-hand to help.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Shadow of the Sun: Written by Justice Ramin Arman, this 11th-level one-shot revolves around a city state inspired by ancient Persia that is ruled by an angel. Thanks to their increasingly-demanding edicts, resistance is starting to bubble under the surface - and you've got to decide which side you want to be on.

Written by Justice Ramin Arman, this 11th-level one-shot revolves around a city state inspired by ancient Persia that is ruled by an angel. Thanks to their increasingly-demanding edicts, resistance is starting to bubble under the surface - and you've got to decide which side you want to be on. The Fiend of Hollow Mine

Wages of Vice

Sins of Our Elders

Gold for Fools and Princes

Trail of Destruction

In the Mists of Manivarsha

Between Tangled Roots

The Nightsea's Succor

Buried Dynasty

Orchids of the Invisible Mountain

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel - pre-orders

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel | $49.95 at Amazon

Launches June 21, 2022 - This new anthology book offers 13 adventures that will take your party from levels 1 to 14. Bear in mind that the offer listed here is for the standard edition; if you want the alternative cover, you'll need to head in-store.



UK price: £37.66 at Amazon



Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel - alternate covers

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Sija Hong)

As with other D&D books in the past, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will have a special alternate cover (you can check out the artwork by Sija Hong above). However, it should be noted that you'll need to physically head in-store to buy it. That's because it's only available from brick-and-mortar book or hobby shops.

Sure, we've seen alt covers turn up online before. But it's not a possibility we'd suggest relying on. Although there are exceptions, they're usually overpriced.

It's important to be quick, too. These covers don't usually get a reprint once they're sold, so you're out of luck if you miss them the first time.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel - accessories

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Will any accessories be available for Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel (potentially as a cheeky gift for gamers?) Unfortunately, there aren't any details about bonus content yet. However, that isn't to say there won't be any. Considering the length of time between now and launch, it's possible an announcement will drop further down the line.

Namely, we wouldn't be surprised to get themed dice like those seen for The Wild Beyond the Witchlight. It's also highly likely that some Radiant Citadel WizKids miniatures are on the way to tie in with the book's launch. We'll keep you informed as and when we hear more.

As soon as more info on Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel drops, you'll find it here. In the meantime, take a look at the best prices on existing D&D books below.

Want more tabletop shenanigans? Be sure to drop in on the best board games and these board games for adults or board games for 2 players.