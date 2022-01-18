Death's Door, Danganronpa, and more could be joining Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass additions have leaked ahead of schedule, and include Death's Door, Windjammers 2, and more.

Earlier today on January 18, eagle-eyed Xbox fans noted that the official Xbox Game Pass website added a graphic displaying new additions for subscription service (via VGC). The unreleased graphic shows unannounced Xbox Game Pass additions including Danganronpa Anniversary Edition, Death's Door, Taiko no Tatsujin: The DrumMaster, Pupperazzi, and Windjammers 2.

This makes for a pretty astounding Xbox Game Pass line up for this month. There's note of other new additions this month like Rainbow Six Extraction, but unlike the other titles here, we already knew the new shooter from Ubisoft would be arriving on Xbox Game Pass later this month at launch.

In fact, a few of these games mentioned here aren't even out yet. Nobody Saves the World, for example, the new game from Guacamelee developer Drinbox Studios, is slated to launch later today on January 18, and the Hitman Trilogy will launch in just a few days from now on January 20. Windjammers 2, the long-awaited sequel to the Neo Geo classic game, also debuts on January 20.

This potentially makes a few of the new additions on Xbox Game Pass this month day one launches through the subscription service. Keep in mind that this hasn't been confirmed yet, as we don't know when each game outed in the new graphic will join the service, but it's something that's entirely possible.

