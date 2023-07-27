We’re about to get "very exciting news" on the Death Stranding movie

In case you had forgotten, a Death Stranding movie is on the way. Now, a producer on the project has provided a promising update – and revealed just how much Hideo Kojima is involved.

"Unfortunately, due to the strike, and due to sort of everything that's happening in our industry right now, I can't say as much as I'd like to, other than there's going to be some very exciting news coming up soon," producer Allan Ungar told Screen Rant. "We're incredibly excited about the direction that we're taking it in."

Ungar also teased the uniqueness of Death Stranding, an adaptation of the 2019 video game that featured Norman Reedus playing Sam Bridges, a courier tasked with reconnecting a dystopian United States after a world-altering event.

"I think it's going to be an incredible surprise, not just for video game fans, but for moviegoing fans, and audiences in general, who I don't think have seen anything quite like this before," Ungar said.

It’s certainly going to be intriguing to see how Death Stranding makes the leap from console to cinema screen. It’s a prescient, post-apocalyptic walking simulator with lashings of action, stealth, and a revolving door of larger-than-life threats. That's a tough sell for anyone.

It should come as no surprise, then, when Ungar says Kojima is involved "every step of the way." The legendary game director previously tweeted that he is "deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of DS, just not in charge of directing."

So, until the strikes end, we'll have to keep on keeping on.