Deadpool will stay R-Rated under Marvel according to the franchise’s writers

Those worrying that Deadpool would be watered down now that the property falls squarely under Marvel Studios' umbrella after Disney’s acquisition of Fox, you can safely lay those fears to rest. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote both Deadpool movies, have relayed their thoughts on the Merc with a Mouth’s future, including Marvel’s “promise” that things in the Deadpool universe will still be R-Rated.

Speaking to EW, the pair hinted that plans aren’t quite clear-cut, saying, “I think the party line and truth is we’re all still figuring it out. Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe.”

Ryan Reynolds’ recent trip to Marvel Studios (as revealed via his Instagram account), had predictably got tongues wagging. This line from Wernick might act similarly, with the screenwriter stating his hope that, “[Marvel Studios] will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox,” before adding, “Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great… I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races.”

This comes after Deadpool director David Leitch said back in August that a potential Deadpool 3 “doesn’t necessarily need to be R-Rated.”

Marvel, though, may be letting the crude humour and dick jokes slide – if it means it can tap into the success that made both Deadpool entries the highest-grossing R-Rated movies of all time.

From Endgame to Into the Spider-Verse, here's our rundown of the best superhero movies around.