Deadpool 3 was originally meant to be a road trip movie with Wolverine, says Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Deadpool 3 was originally meant to be a road trip crossover movie with Wolverine.

However, these plans fell through when Disney bought Fox, who owns the cinematic rights to Deadpool and other X-Men characters, back in 2019. "Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real," Reynolds, who plays the titular foul-mouthed antihero tweeted.

It’s critical to have open, honest and healthy discussions around mental health. By retweeting #BellLetsTalk you can make a difference. In case that’s not enough, before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style. For real.January 28, 2021

Logan, AKA Wolverine, is one of the X-Men and has been played by Hugh Jackman in nine movies, including 2017's Logan . Meanwhile, "Rashomon" refers to the 1950 movie directed by Akira Kurosawa, in which a single incident is told and retold from a number of different characters’ perspectives.

The character is set to be merged into the MCU, and Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU. We also know that the movie will be rated R – but it won't start filming anytime in 2021.

Reynolds is optimistic about the change, though. "I'm a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies," he told Total Film last year . "So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing," Reynolds said. "Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we'll certainly see."