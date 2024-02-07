Deadpool 3 will release earlier than planned in the UK

Deadpool 3 is arriving on the other side of the pond a little earlier than planned – the superhero sequel is hitting UK cinema screens a day earlier than in the US.

The movie is still set to be released on July 26 in the US, but the UK release date has now moved up to July 25. Deadpool 3 was originally set for release in May 2024, but the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and WGA writers' strike delayed things by two months. Filming on the movie wrapped this past January .

Ryan Reynolds will return as the titular Merc with the Mouth for the threequel and he'll be joined by some familiar faces: Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Jennifer Garner's Electra, a role she played in 2003's Daredevil movie opposite Ben Affleck.

As for new cast members, The Crown and A Murder at the End of the World's Emma Corrin is playing a mystery villain, whilst Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, is in the director's chair for the film, with franchise regulars Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to screenwriting duties. Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Levy also have writing credits on the movie, which is set to be the first R-rated title in the MCU.

While we wait for Deadpool 3 to arrive on the big screen