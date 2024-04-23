Deadpool creator says Deadpool will be one of the best comic book movies of all time (not that he's biased…)

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is full of glowing praise for the upcoming Marvel movie and has even compared it to fan-favorite MCU installment Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"I’ve been telling everyone how great this movie looks and it’s the BEST action since Winter Soldier," Liefeld tweeted . "The car fight! Forest fight! The ********** fight! It’ll be up there with the best Comic Book Film of all time!" Liefeld co-created the character of Deadpool with Fabian Nicieza and the Merc with the Mouth first appeared in New Mutants #98 in 1990.

The third Deadpool movie, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, sees Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson get sucked into the world of the TVA thanks to Paradox, a new agent played by Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, and his foray into different timelines sees him cross paths with a few familiar faces.

For starters, as the movie's title might suggest, there's Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, as well as Jennifer Garner's Elektra (last seen in the 2003 Daredevil movie), and "a lot of surprises," according to actor Karan Soni . "Let's just say a lot of people traveled to London," where the movie was filmed, he teased.

As for what else we can expect from the movie, a new trailer teases a showdown against Emma Corrin's mysterious villain (they've long been rumored to be playing Professor X's twin sister Cassandra Nova ), as well as plenty of gore, violence, and predictably R-rated jokes.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US theaters on July 26. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.