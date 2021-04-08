Deadly Premonition 2 PC version is coming to Steam this year

Deadly Premonition 2 is coming to PC via Steam this year, according to an annual report from Rising Star Games' parent company.

Deadly Premonition 2 was first released as a Switch exclusive last year, serving as both a prequel and a follow-up to the cult favorite open-world horror game. It had some serious performance and stability problems when it first launched on Switch, which were partially resolved in post-launch updates . Hopefully the PC port will bring even better performance, given the hardware boost from the Switch's relatively modest power.

The report from The Thunderful Group specifies only that the game is coming to Steam and it will arrive sometime this year, as spotted by ResetEra user --R. It seems likely that Rising Star Games and developer Toybox have a more formal announcement planned in which they'll reveal more details and any special features which may be coming for the PC version. But at least fans of solving crimes through coffee prognostication and talking to lots of oddball locals know it's on the way now.

Deadly Premonition 2 was a huge surprise when it was first revealed back in 2019 , along with a Switch port for the original game now retitled Deadly Premonition Origins. Deadly Premonition first arrived back in 2010 from clear out of left-field, telling a story of an FBI agent investigating a murder in a sleepy Pacific Northwest town full of secrets. It starts out just shy of being actual Twin Peaks fan fiction, but it goes in plenty of strange and fascinating directions from there. Just watch the Sinner's Sandwich cutscene if you need proof.