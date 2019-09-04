Deadly Premonition 2 is the sequel we didn't dare hope for and it's coming to Switch in 2020

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a video game that exists somehow, thank goodness, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch. The sequel to the cult classic B-game will continue the story of detective Francis York Morgan next year as he takes on a new case in 2020 - actually an old case, more on that in a bit - but don't worry if you haven't played through the original yet. Deadly Premonition is coming to Switch too, and you can start playing it today as Deadly Premonitions: Origin on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

If you're never heard of Deadly Premonition before, you have been missing out. It first came out in 2010, and its intrinsic weirdness that strode the line between Twin Peaks inspired weirdness, janky video game weirdness, and warmhearted comedy weirdness instantly captivated fans of, well, weird games. If you're not sure if it sounds right for you, just watch this cutscene about the "Sinner's Sandwich" and you'll know.

Deadly Premonition seemed to evoke a bygone era of video games when "budget" titles could still capture big audiences. Turns out it may not be so bygone, with Deadly Premonitions 2 on the way. It tells a two-part story: one in the modern day, starring a new FBI agent called Aaliyah Davis in Boston, and another in 2004, starring a younger Francis York Morgan in New Orleans. The two stories are connected somehow, and it will be interesting to see what kind of an agent York was before he headed to Greenvale for the infamous case of the Raincoat Killer.