Dead Ringers showrunner Alice Birch has weighed in on the likelihood of a season 2 – and it's bad news for those wanting more of the darkly funny psychological thriller.

Speaking to SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Star Trek: Picard on the cover, Birch was asked whether or not the show ends in the same way as the David Cronenberg movie in which it's based. She admits that it doesn't entirely, but that doesn't mean its conclusion is any less finite.

"There are millions more stories to tell about women and people in this medical system, but this has always been a limited series," Birch continues.

Inspired by the 1988 flick starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers sees Rachel Weisz play identical twins Elliot and Beverly, whose disturbingly co-dependent relationship gets even more complicated when the pair create their own birthing center, and the latter strikes up a romance with a patient.

"[Elliot is] an amazingly efficient pleasure-seeker. She's really enviable in that she knows what she wants, so she gets it. She feels satisfied and moves on to the next thing," says Birch. "I think she's very happy in the relationship with her sister. It's all working and she likes things just as they are. Whereas Beverly is trying to crack a window. I think she's just looking for a little more air. She's a slightly more troubled soul."

Dead Ringers is streaming now on Prime Video.

