Dead Island 2 has seemingly broken its street date, 10 days early

One lucky Dead Island 2 fan has managed to get their hands on a copy of the game 10 days before its official release date.

As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab), Dead Island 2 has broken its April 21 street date by just over a week. It's not clear whether this is a unique case or if other copies are floating around, but, as the lucky fan shared in the comments of their post, they got their copy "from a guy on eBay" who had a "bunch of copies" - so those who pre-ordered from big retailers will probably still have to wait until the game's official release date.

If you can't wait to get your hands on Dead Island 2, the good news is that this fan has said it's mainly lived up to their expectations. According to the post's comments, the sequel plays "really smooth" and hasn't crashed or dropped its frame rate once in the seven hours this fan has been playing. They've also mentioned that the gore is the best part of Dead Island 2 and that it "doesn't take itself seriously", but in a good way, like the Borderlands games.

It's no surprise that the gore is going down well with this fan, as revealed by the game's director previously Dead Island 2 is inspired by the comedy of 80s horror movies , meaning lots of over-the-top action. In fact, developer Dambuster Studios has created a 'Flesh' system for the sequel, making the game's gory scenes even more disgusting than you were expecting.