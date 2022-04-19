Host filmmakers release terrifying teaser for new movie Dashcam

Blumhouse has unveiled a teaser trailer for Dashcam, a new computer screen horror from the team that made Host.

Dashcam, not to be confused with Christian Nilsson's 2021 film of the same, follows a musician named Annie (Annie Hardy) who travels to the UK in order to escape COVID-19-related lockdowns in the United States and visit her old bandmate Stretch (Amer Chadha-Patel). Annie continues to live-stream her journey for thousands of fans, even when sinister forces take her on a detour.

The short teaser, which can be viewed above, shows dashcam footage of Annie pleading with Angela – a frail old woman who is convinced that something evil is after her. To the left of the screen are comments from fans watching live, who are begging Annie not to leave the car.

The film is directed by Rob Savage, who penned the script alongside Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd. It first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Internation Film before Momentum Pictures acquired distribution rights in 2022.

Rob Savage's Host, a horror that takes place over a Zoom call amongst several friends, debuted in 2020 to positive critical reception. Dashcam marks Savage's second computer-screen-style horror, and has been highly anticipated among fans of Host.

Dashcam will be available on-demand in the US on June 3 and in the UK on digital on June 6. It'll hit theaters in both countries on June 3.

For more spooky stories, check out our list of the 30 best horror movies of all time. To get up to date on new releases, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022.