Dark Horse and Unisoft team for Assassin's Creed Valhalla art book and guide

Dark Horse Books and game developer Ubisoft are teaming up for March's "Deluxe Edition" of The World of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North—Logs and Files of a Hidden One, a 208-page hardcover art book that provides "a detailed overview of the lore and history that inspired Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

The deluxe edition features extras not found in the standard edition, including a "leather-like" protective slipcase, a matching folio containing two gallery-quality prints, and an exclusive cover "appointed with realistic Viking decoration."

"Discover the history and culture of the Raven Clan Vikings as they struggle against the Order of the Ancients," reads Dark Horse's description.

The $99.99 volume, on sale March 14 in bookstores and March 15 in comic shops, provides an in-depth view of the game's setting, depictions and descriptions of in-game characters and locals as the Vikings move from Norway to England, Ireland, and Francia.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the most recent entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise, sees players take on the role of Viking raider Eivor hundreds of years in the past as they establish a foothold in England and become involved with the eponymous assassins - and their fight with the Templars. Multiple DLC expansions have been released that further expand the base game's story.

Last year, Dark Horse published the three-issue limited series Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths, which featured three other figures from Norse mythology - Thor, Baldr, and Heimdall - come together to battle a fire giant from Muspelheim and learn that an entire Muspel army is amassing ahead of an invasion - and they must try to find peace before a war breaks out across the Nine Realms.

