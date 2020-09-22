Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – the puppet-based prequel to Jim Henson’s Dark Crystal – has been cancelled by Netflix. For Thra’s sake.

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future,” Lisa Henson told io9.

While the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance ending may have been left open for Deet and company to fight back against the bird-like Skeksis to reclaim their land, it appears that any future stories will be told not on Netflix but in other media.

Henson added: “We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers.”

For its part, Netflix thanked the cast, crew, and artists who worked on the series, though fans will undoubtedly be disappointed in a series that innovated and captivated its audience in equal measure.

On the back of Netflix’s rich history of cancellations – Tuca & Bertie, The OA, and Daredevil to name but a few – Dark Crystal being canned after one season feels like another odd decision for a streaming service that could always use more subscription-selling original series under its belt.

But whatever happens next, we can always be glad that Netflix at least took a chance on providing a glimpse of that ‘80s Henson magic in the 21st Century. And Hup. We’ll always be thankful for Hup.