She-Hulk writer reveals why they subverted Daredevil's iconic hallway fight

Daredevil first crashed onto television screens in 2015 with a hallway fight that channeled the likes of Oldboy and John Wick to cement the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen as a force to be reckoned with. Now, She-Hulk has paid tribute to the iconic Netflix moment – and immediately shut it down, She-Hulk style. That's all thanks to Jen’s own Hulk Smash during a Matt Murdock and Jen team up at Leap Frog’s not-so-secret lair The Lily Pad.

For She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao, that interruption was there to remind everyone who is numero uno on the superhero call sheet. "We have to keep reminding people that this is Jen's show, this is She-Hulk's show," Gao told Marvel’s official site (opens in new tab).

"Everything in the show is like, how can we either subvert a trope or defy expectations or ground something in funny reality. That's kind of the ethos of the show. So of course, it was just natural for this show, being so meta, that we would acknowledge and tease the classic Daredevil hallway fight. But then, of course, we would have to undercut it with our girl, She-Hulk."

Don’t worry, Daredevil fans – there’s likely going to be plenty more opportunities for Murdock to pummel goons (or henchman) very soon. Daredevil: Born Again – a whopping 18-episode series – is coming to Disney Plus in Spring 2024. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will even be reunited with his arch-nemesis Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

For more on what else is coming to the streaming side of the MCU, be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.