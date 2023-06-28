Prey's Dan Trachtenberg to direct Stranger Things season 5 episode

Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg is set to helm an episode of Stranger Things season 5.

The news comes directly from Netflix, which also recently announced action icon Linda Hamilton's addition to the show's final season.

Trachtenberg's Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, with many calling it the best Predator since the original film. He made his feature film debut with 10 Cloverfield Lane, which was an enormous success, grossing over $110 million against a budget of $15 million. Trachtenberg also helmed the pilot episode of Amazon's The Boys and the Black Mirror episode "Playtest."

Stranger Things season 5 was slated to begin filming this summer, but production has been paused due to the writer's strike. Writing began on the show back in August 2022 and filming was expected to kick off in June 2023, according to David Harbour. The delay gives them plenty of time to figure out how to bring Eddie back from the dead, so we're more than prepared to wait.

"Duffers here," they wrote on @StrangerWriters. "Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then - over and out #wgastrong"

