Madame Web star Dakota Johnson can’t name a single Tom Holland Spider-Man film, and that’s OK

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson doesn't know the names of Marvel's Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies – and it's kind of incredible.

When asked in an interview with MTV if she could name all three, the actor answered: "Spider-Man: Here's...Here he comes. That's number one. Spider-Man: And He's Back. And the other one, the last one is...The Goblet of Spider-Man. Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man." Close enough.

Johnson also apparently told Magic Radio that she hasn't seen Madame Web yet, casually replying, "I don't know when I'll see it. Someday."

The actor plays Cassandra Webb aka Madame Web, an awkward paramedic who develops psychic abilities after a near-death experience that allows her to see future events within the "spider world." Directed and written by S.J. Clarkson in her feature film debut, the cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

#MadameWeb star Dakota Johnson attempts to name Tom Holland's 3 Spider-Man films • 'Spider-Man: Here He Comes' • 'Spider-Man: And He's Back' • 'The Goblet of Spider-Man'(via @MTV)

The lesser-known Spidey ally made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980. She's frequently depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis who is connected to a life support system that resembles a spiderweb. Johnson plays a younger version of the character, with a brand new origin story. In one specific storyline, she passes over her psychic abilities to Julia Carpenter aka Spider-Woman, who is portrayed by Sweeney in the Sony film.

